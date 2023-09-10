Investigation underway after ‘in-flight emergency’ on military aircraft in Ohio

HARDIN COUNTY — An investigation is underway after an “in-flight emergency” involving an F-16 fighter jet was reported Sunday morning.

An F-16 fighter jet assigned the 180th Fighter Wing at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport jettisoned two fuel tanks in accordance with emergency procedures during an in-flight emergency in Hardin County, according to a spokesperson for the 180FW.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission from the 180th Fighter Wing and landed safely at the base following the emergency, the spokesperson said. There were no injuries to the pilot or anyone on the ground.

The airport was briefly closed to ensure the safety of all personnel and civilians.

Both fuel tanks have been recovered.

“We will conduct an investigation to determine cause of the in-flight emergency,” the spokesperson said.

