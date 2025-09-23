Invasive pests cause problems throughout Southwest Ohio; Residents urged to kill them

HAMILTON — The invasive spotted lanternfly is causing significant problems in Southwest Ohio, prompting experts to urge residents to kill the pests on sight.

These bugs are capable of destroying trees and plants, leading to tens of millions of dollars in damage. The Department of Agriculture has provided specific methods for residents to combat the lanternfly infestation.

“Find an egg mass you wanna scrape off the egg masses away using a knife or credit card edge, then place the eggs in soapy water or alcohol to kill the eggs,” said Dr. Gene Kritsky from Mount St. Joseph University. He echoed what the Department of Agriculture said residents should do.

The spotted lanternfly is particularly attracted to grapevines, posing a significant threat to wine-making businesses in the region. This could have a substantial impact on the local economy if not addressed promptly.

The method of scraping off egg masses and putting them in soapy water to prevent the eggs from hatching is part of a broader effort to control the spread of the pest.

The ongoing battle against the spotted lanternfly in Southwest Ohio highlights the importance of community involvement in managing invasive species.

