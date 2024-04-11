Invasive pest detected in Ohio; What experts say to look out for

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An invasive moth species could cost you money and plants as we enter the spring season.

Box tree moths have been on the Department of Agriculture’s radar since last June.

Now they are calling for a quarantine of the moths.

In the Miami Valley Montgomery and Greene counties are impacted.

Landscaping companies in the area said planting an average row of Boxwood shrubs could run a homeowner around $1,500.

