‘Interest in our ancestral roots continues to grow;’ Local library to provide ancestry research

CENTERVILLE — If you want to be part of the popular ancestry search trend, look no further than the local library.

Washington-Centerville Public Library (WCPL) is now a FamilySearch Affiliate Library, meaning it has access to more genealogy resources to help you make more family discoveries.

>>Several roads closed this week due local homecoming parade

WCPL is the only Dayton area affiliate library.

The designation means local library patrons will now have greater and more convenient access to the wealth of genealogical resources available through FamilySearch, according to Washington-Centerville Public Library.

The popular web service has over 6 billion searchable names and 2 billion images of historical genealogical records.

“Interest in our ancestral roots continues to grow with the popularity of DNA tests, reality tv shows like Long Lost Family or Who Do You Think You Are?, and the growing access to online genealogy records. Adding FamilySearch Affiliate Library to our reference catalog will enable patrons to make many personal discoveries and family connections,” said Liz Fultz, Library Director.

To learn more information about FamilySearch, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group