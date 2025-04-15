Inmates rescue deputy attacked during escape attempt

KENTUCKY — A Deputy Jailer was attacked by an inmate during an escape attempt, and other inmates stepped in to help.

On Sunday, April 13, the Morgantown Police responded to the Butler County Jail in Kentucky on reports of an inmate who had attacked a Deputy Jailer, according to a release posted on social media.

The investigation determined that 26-year-old Charles Clayton of Russellville, Kentucky, had placed the deputy in a chokehold, threatened to stab him, and demanded the keys to the jail’s door in an attempt to escape.

A trustee at the jail witnessed the attack and attacked Clayton in an attempt to release the deputy, according to the press release.

Another Deputy Jailer arrived to help, and Clayton was able to seize his taser. Clayton attempted to tase the deputy and another inmate.

He was eventually restrained after two other inmates arrived to assist the deputies.

Clayton was charged with several charges, including Kidnapping-Adult, 1st Degree Strangulation, 1st Degree Escape (Attempt), Disarming a Peace Officer, 3rd Degree assault-Inmate Assault on Correctional Employee, and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

