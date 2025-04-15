Cause of death released for 25-year-old man found dead in Dayton

DAYTON — The cause of death has been released for a man who was found dead in Dayton in January.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trenton Ladd, 25, was found in the area of E. Third and Bates streets on Jan. 5.

Ladd’s cause of death was ruled as hypothermia, and the manner of death was accidental, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Hypothermia occurs when core body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

