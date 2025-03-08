Inmate dies after medical emergency at Ohio jail

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A 27-year-old inmate at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Jail died after experiencing a medical emergency Thursday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The man was participating in recreational activities inside the facility when he suddenly collapsed, according to Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia.

Corrections staff and medical staff responded immediately and provided medical aid, according to WOIO-19.

Medics took the inmate to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate was identified as Nathan Kinney and his cause of death remains under investigation, according to WOIO-19.

Kinney was booked in Cuyahoga County Corrections Jail on felonious assault and aggravated burglary charges. Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police officers arrested him on Dec. 28, 2024.

