Injuries reported after crash in Clayton

CLAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Clayton on Sunday morning.
Around 9:15 a.m., crews were dispatched to West Wenger Road and Deeter Drive on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Injuries were reported, according to the dispatch sergeant.
Details on those injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
