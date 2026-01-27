Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Miami Township on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:32 a.m., Miami Township crews were dispatched to the intersection of Springboro Pike and West Alex Bell Road on reports of a crash, according to a Kettering Police and Fire dispatcher.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

Injuries were reported, and medics were requested to respond to the scene.

Details on those injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

