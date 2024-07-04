Inclement weather could cause some area cities to delay, cancel firework shows

GREENE COUNTY — Cities around the Miami Valley are preparing for their own Fourth of July celebrations — but weather could get in the way.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, city officials say it all depends on if severe weather hits before fireworks shows begin.

>> LIST: Find local fireworks displays in the Miami Valley

In Greene County, one village has already had to reschedule its plans due to inclement weather.

Yellow Springs announced on social media that their events will be tentatively rescheduled for August, due to safety concerns involving thunderstorms.

In Fairborn, the city said it may delay fireworks until the storm passes but has not made any official announcements yet.

But the threat of rain isn’t stopping some from enjoying their holiday.

“I’m not worried about it, a little rain won’t hurt even if it starts. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be a treat day for all activities,” Bethany Grant said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group