7-year-old killed in crash; her own mother was driving while impaired, Ohio State Patrol says

PIKE COUNTY, Oh. — An Ohio mother is facing charges in a crash that killed her own 7-year-old daughter. Chasity Bliss, 43, was driving with her two daughters in the back seat when she ran off the roadway in Pike County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Her 2005 Ford Focus hit a utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop. Troopers believe Bliss’s 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seat belt. The 7-year-old died. The girl’s 5-year-old sister survived.

Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash, according to state troopers. Jail records show Bliss is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and endangering children.

The crash closed a lane of Jasper Road in Newtown Township for several hours. The Waverly Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash. State troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

