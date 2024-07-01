‘I’m hurting;’ Dayton Mayor, city leaders speak out on police shooting that killed 16-year-old

DAYTON — Local officials are speaking out after a 16-year-old was killed in a police shooting on Saturday.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson attended Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims' press conference this afternoon

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. as Dayton police were addressing a “vacant house/block party” issue in the 500 block of Negley Place, News Center 7 previously reported.

Body camera video shows officers attempting to talk to the 16-year-old standing in the street. Seconds later, he starts to run from the police.

Two body camera clips show the teenager turning around toward police. Dayton Chief of Police Kamran Afzal said he had a gun and pointed it at officers, prompting them to open fire.

The teen was hit in the left shoulder and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Mims, several city commissioners, and other city leaders gathered on Monday to address the shooting.

“The community is hurting, I’m hurting because of this loss,” Mims said.

Mims announced plans to implement a new program called Violence Interruption, which aims to prevent gun violence and support young people.

“We must ensure that youth have better outcomes,” Mims said.

