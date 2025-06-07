Iguana critically ill after being shot with pellet gun, shelter searching for owner

HAMILTON COUNTY — An iguana found in Hamilton County is critically ill after being shot with a pellet gun, and the Cincinnati Animal CARE is searching for its owner.

The iguana was found Friday on Northland Blvd in Forest Park is is being held at Cincinnati Animal CARE, according to a social media post.

Cincinnati Animal CARE took in the iguana after it appeared to be sick or injured, according to the post.

An X-ray revealed that the iguana had been shot with a pellet gun and was potentially suffering from lead poisoning.

An investigation into this case of suspected cruelty has been opened, according to the post.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE medical team is working with reptile veterinary professionals to provide supportive care, but the post said that the iguana is critically ill.

They are still looking for the owner of the iguana, but if they can not find them, they will seek rescue replacement due to limited, species-appropriate housing at the shelter.

