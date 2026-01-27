Icy conditions force I-75 NB closure near US 35

DAYTON — Icy road conditions are causing issues on Interstate 75 in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police shared on social media that I-75 northbound at US 35 is going to be closed so that crews can salt and treat the road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snowplow escorts ambulance to children’s hospital during winter storm
- Firefighters battle Champaign County house fire amid frigid temperatures
- Overhead sign falls across Ohio interstate after crash
At least one crash has been reported in the area, causing a traffic backup.
Initial information about injuries was not immediately available.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group