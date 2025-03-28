ICE arrests 2 construction workers at area jail

BUTLER COUNTY — Two men working construction at a Butler County Jail were arrested.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said two men working construction on renovation and expansion projects in the jail were found to be immigrants in the country illegally, our newspartners at WCPO said.

The construction site was inside the secure area of the main correctional complex.

The construction company had contracted out some of the work, and the sub-contractor provided identifying information on the people working at the site, according to a media release.

On March 26, while reviewing those credentials, it was discovered that some of them appeared fake.

An ICE agent was already present at the jail and interviewed the two workers, determining that they were in the country illegally.

The identification used by the two men were “some of the best fakes I ever seen,” said Jones.

The Butler County Jail has been undergoing expansion and renovation work to build out a new medical area

Jones said the two arrested were father and son.

WCPO has reached out to ICE for additional information.

We will continue to follow this story.

