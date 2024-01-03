‘I think it’s wonderful;’ Local parents, kids voice support for new social media law

DAYTON — A new law is looking to keep kids safe while they use social media.

In just under two weeks the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act will go into effect.

The law requires companies to obtain parental consent to contractual terms of service from a parent or legal guardian before individuals younger than 16 can use the companies’ platforms

Kevine Niyigena is 11 years old and does not use social media but said one day she might.

“I think I’d probably get TikTok and Snapchat,” she said.

But under the new law, she would need help from her parents.

“I support it because I feel like some kids they step over the bounds and sometimes they use Instagram and social media to do certain things that isn’t really good for them,” Niyigena said.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed for the new law.

State Attorney General Dave Yost said, “This law aims to give parents more control over their children creating new social media accounts.”

Sarah Black has a young grand and great grand children.

“They know the button in terms of YouTube and Tik Tok and they can just punch buttons and you know any and everything can come up on the system. So I totally, totally agree with that, to maintain that control, not in a negative sense, but to have an awareness of what they’re being exposed to,” Black said.

Caleb Copeland, 17, uses social media. He thinks parents should monitor their kids more online.

“Just make sure parents look over and make sure the kids being safe while they’re doing it and stuff,” he said.

Those who signed up for social media accounts before Jan. 15 will not be required to get parental consent.









