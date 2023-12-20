I-TEAM: Man sentenced for crash that killed newborn in Greene County

XENIA — The man involved in a crash that killed a newborn and injured six others in Greene County has received his sentence.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talked exclusively with the surviving family members after the sentencing in an emotional interview you will only see on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Samuel Lawson, 33, was sentenced to 15 to 19 years in prison. He is also ordered to pay $37,618 in restitution to the victims and the cost of prosecution.

>> Previous Coverage: I-TEAM: Man pleads guilty to causing crash that killed newborn in Greene County

Lawson was convicted by his plea deal on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and one count of OVI.

Lawson was previously accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in an active construction zone on Interstate 675 in Sugarcreek Township in May 2021. As News Center 7 previously reported, his blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit when he crashed his SUV into a minivan.

>> Previous Coverage: I-Team: Family of newborn killed in I-675 crash questions why it took 8 months to charge suspect

The collision sent the minivan into another car on the highway, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Faye White, a 4-week-old passenger of the minivan, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Faye was in the minivan with her family. News Center 7′s I-Team previously spoke to her parents, Dylan and Kristen White, in November 2021. They said May 23, the day of the crash, was their wedding anniversary and they were on I-675 heading home after picking up their children from their parents’ house.

Dylan and three of the couple’s kids were transported to the hospital. Their daughter Emma, who was 10 years old at the time, was partially internally decapitated and went into cardiac arrest, among other severe injuries. Her mother said she beat the odds and survived.

The judge ordered that Lawson’s driver’s license will be suspended for life.

We will continue updating this story.