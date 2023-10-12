I-TEAM: Locals react to Congress’ hearing on improper SSA overpayments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of Congress announced late Wednesday that they will hold a hearing on improper Social Security payments.

As the News Center 7 I-Team previously reported, The Social Security Administration (SSA) is forcing people in the Miami Valley and across the country to pay back billions of dollars in overpayments.

Congress said it will examine how the SSA can better identify improper payments before they occur and provide beneficiaries with adequate notice when they do occur.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Social Security demands back billions in overpayments; Policies under review after I-TEAM reports

Hear from I-Team Lead Investigative Reporter John Bedell who talks to people in the Miami Valley who have been impacted by the improper SSA overpayments about Congress’ decision to hold a hearing on the subject today on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

For over a month, the New Center 7 I-Team has been working to expose questions about the Social Security program, leaving more than $21 billion in overpayments sent to beneficiaries across the country.

>> RELATED: I-TEAM: ‘Social Security should help people;’ Families stuck paying hefty SSA overpayment bills

















©2023 Cox Media Group