‘I remember him daily if not more;’ Widow honors her late husband, remembers his service

DAYTON — Many visit cemeteries to honor their lost loved ones on Memorial Day, but one widow says she celebrates her late husband every day.

Kathy McGuire was one of the many people gathered at the Dayton National Cemetery for the Memorial Day ceremony.

“Death is not the end,” McGuire said.

A 21-gun salute and the National Anthem rang through the cemetery Monday as McGuire was surrounded by more than 60,000 headstones, serving as a reminder of the cost of freedom.

McGuire said she lost her husband, Air Force Officer Mike McGuire, when he was on a mission in England.

“This weekend has been emotional, like every year. I remember him daily. If not more,” McGuire said.

