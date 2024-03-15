‘I don’t have time for a tornado;’ Businesses stuck playing the waiting game after storm damage

WAPAKONETA — Gary Kuess was expecting next week to be business as usual, but Mother Nature had other plans.

“I don’t have time for a tornado,” Kuess said.

The damage to his business in Wapakoneta is minor, but it’s still impacting him.

He is the sole owner of Maverick Machine Rigging Services.

“The roof came off the front part and it rained through the offices and everything so I gotta get it dry,” Kuess said.

Being a small company, he can only wait so long on insurance before he begins to lose out on money.

“They want you to wait but they also want you to seal everything up as well and I got a job Monday so I have to get my trucks out and get them going,” Kuess said.

Across the street, RJ Corman Railroad Company is also experiencing a similar problem.

A roof was blown off one building and another was almost flattened.

The manager said no one was hurt and they have insurance coming to assess the damage.

Kuess understands he has to push forward.

“It takes too many muscles to cry,” he said.

He is hopeful they can have a majority of their damages cleared out by Monday.

