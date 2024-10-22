I-75 contraflow lane expected to be discontinued tonight

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The contraflow lane on I-75 southbound is expected to be removed tonight.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is looking at the timeline for the removal of the contraflow lane, as well as how traffic will be impacted moving forward on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The lane shift is expected to start tonight at 7 p.m. Southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane using the contraflow lane.

During the shift, the ramps entering or exiting I-75 SB at Stewart Street, Edwin C. Moses, SR 741 (Springboro Pike), and Dryden Road will be temporarily closed.

All lanes are expected to open by 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We will continue to update this story.

