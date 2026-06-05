Husband accused of killing wife, her 11-year-old daughter inside Ohio home indicted

COLUMBUS — A man is facing formal charges after a woman and a young girl were found dead inside a Columbus home last week.

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A Franklin County grand jury indicted 35-year-old Derrick Green on aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse on Thursday, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

The charges are connected to the deaths of 33-year-old Shalimar Green and 11-year-old Aliv’eyah Chandler.

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As previously reported, Columbus police were called to a home on Chatsworth Way for a well-being check last week.

Before officers could get to the scene, a relative entered the house and found the bodies of Green and Chandler. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by WBNS revealed that police believe Shalimar and Aliv’eyah to be mother and daughter.

They were both found with gunshot and stab wounds.

Evidence collected at the scene identified Green, Shalimar’s husband, as the suspect in both of their deaths.

While a red 2012 Dodge Challenger registered in Derrick’s name was at the home, a white 2011 Ford Explorer was missing.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Derrick had been sleeping in the Challenger.

When looking into the car, investigators stated that ammunition was visible in the front passenger seat. Court records stated that it was a match to the caliber of multiple spent cartridges found inside the home.

It was later learned that Shalimar and Derrick were involved in an ongoing domestic dispute, which included ending their relationship, WBNS reported.

Court records further allege that Shalimar found Derrick sleeping on the couch with a knife on Tuesday. She reportedly took it away and confronted him about why he had it.

Derrick was arrested by SWAT officers last week and booked into the Franklin County Jail. He remains held there on a $5 million bond.

Court records obtained by WBNS reveal Green had previously been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a New Year’s party in 2021. A grand jury declined to indict him on the charges.

He was also charged with strangulation involving his wife in 2023. That case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

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