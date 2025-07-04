Hundreds gather for Americana Festival in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Hundreds of people showed up for Centerville’s Americana Festival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the Pfaff family, this is a yearly tradition.

“My daughter’s 21, and we’ve been coming down for many years. She came as a little girl, and now we’re coming back,” Megan Pfaff said.

Pfaff said there are lot of great fireworks shows in the Miami Valley but this is her favorite.

“It’s always been a lot of fun, and never really have to worry about too many issues with stuff hitting your when you’re in the crowd,” she said.

One thing people are grateful for this year, is not having to worry about rain.

“Well, and the humidity has died down. So that makes a big difference,” Pfaff said.

TRENDING STORIES:

In Dayton, people gathered at Kettering Fields for Lights in Flights.

This was the first year at that location.

The Hoskins family said it’s been a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

“I’ve been going to meetings and things for people trying to make the City of Dayton greater, trying to make it better, trying to restore it,” Jalissa Hoskins said.

In Centerville, the fireworks show may be over, but the party is not over.

People will be back in the morning for the Americana Festival, one of the area’s largest Fourth of July celebrations.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group