CENTERVILLE — Hundreds of fish turned up dead at Stubbs Park in Centerville over the weekend.

Over 300 pounds of fish were found dead at one of the four ponds located at Stubbs Park, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Centerville’s Public Works crews worked with the city’s contractor over the last 24 hours and determined that the pond “turned over” or “flipped.”

“Essentially, the warm water on top rolls to the bottom of the pond and the colder water comes to the surface,” the spokesperson said. “When this happens, the oxygen in the water is briefly depleted, which kills the fish.”

The spokesperson says an improvement project planned for Stubbs Park next year will deepen the pond, which will dramatically decrease the chances of something like this happening again.

Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Centerville park Hundreds of fish turned up dead at Stubbs Park in Centerville over the weekend. (Photo by: Lauren Queen)









