‘Humidity,’ ‘unsafe playing conditions’ cut UD Women’s Volleyball match short

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers and the Ohio State Buckeyes Women’s Volleyball match was cut short Saturday night due to “humidity and unsafe playing conditions,” according to a spokesperson from the University of Dayton.

The match took place in the Frericks Center in front of a “record-shattering” 4,196 fans.

The Flyers and Buckeyes each claimed one set before humidity caused the surface to become unplayable, according to the spokesperson.

The University of Dayton and the Ohio State University coaching staffs, and officials, decided to declare the match a no-contest.

“We want to thank every fan that came to the Frericks Center tonight,” Dayton head coach Tim Horsmon said. “Thank you to every fan that remained patient as staff tried to make the floor playable. We wish we could have finished the match with Ohio State and think it would have been a great one, but we appreciate you for understanding that the health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority. Most of all - thank you for being the absolute best fans in the country.”

According to the spokesperson, this match will not be made up.

