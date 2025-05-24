Humane Society opens new resale shop in Montgomery County

CENTERVILLE — A new upscale resale store has opened in Montgomery County.

Dayton Humane & Co. - A Resale Boutique opened in the Cross Point Shopping Center at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville on Saturday, according to a social media post.

The shop features donated products like clothing, accessories, furniture, home decor, and more, according to the Humane Society.

100% of the profits are used to support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s programs.

Some of the programs include animal rescues, cruelty and neglect investigations, spay and neuter services, veterinary care, and community outreach.

The boutique has the following hours:

Monday - Tuesday: Closed for restocking

Wednesday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations can be made on Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to the Humane Society.

Anyone interested in donating can check the website for a full list of accepted donations.

Those who would like to volunteer at the storefront can click here.

