Humane Society of Greater Dayton holding adoption event for National Puppy Day

HUBER HEIGHTS — Today is National Puppy Day, and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has tons of puppies for adoption.

Nearly 20 puppies are available for adoption and the Humane Society is partnering with PetSmart charities for National Adoption Week.

Today from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Humane Society will be set up at the Huber Heights PetSmart on Old Troy Pike.

You can fill out an application ahead of time or on their website. All adoptions are done on a first come first serve.

