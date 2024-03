MIAMI COUNTY — A road construction project will cause lane closures on U.S. 36 in Miami County.

U.S. 36 will be closed in both directions at I-75.

The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25.

Crews will be repairing the guardrail.

