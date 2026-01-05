Human Trafficking task force makes 43 arrests, helps 72 victims in 2025

MIAMI VALLEY — Throughout 2025, the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force (MVHTTF) carried out multiple operations aimed at rescuing victims and holding traffickers accountable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The task force conducted 90 search warrants and 5 consent searches, resulting in 84 indictments and 43 arrests of individuals involved in human trafficking throughout the year.

TRENDING STORIES:

The task force also initiated 32 new investigations, received 84 human trafficking tips, and seized $98,039 in U.S. currency linked to criminal activity.

“Our message is simple – Don’t buy sex in Ohio,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Under the strong leadership of Sheriff Streck, the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is reinforcing that those who seek to buy or sell sex will face criminal consequences.”

A key focus of the task force was supporting victims of human trafficking.

In 2025, the MVHTTF rescued, interviewed, or referred services for 72 victims of human trafficking.

The task force also continued community outreach and education, providing human trafficking awareness training to 1,400 individuals throughout the Miami Valley.

“Every victim we are able to rescue represents hope, safety, and the opportunity to rebuild their life,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is committed to protecting vulnerable individuals, holding traffickers accountable, and making our communities safer.”

Anyone with information regarding suspected human trafficking can report tips to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group