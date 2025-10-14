Human skull found on riverbank dates back to 2300 B.C., coroner says

FAYTETTE COUNTY, Ind. — Human remains found on the bank of a river in Indiana over the summer are over 4,000 years old, the county coroner announced this week.

The remains, a portion of a human skull, were found on June 2 at the Whitewater River in Fayette County, Indiana.

Fayette County Coroner Eddie Richardson announced on Monday that preliminary analysis confirmed the remains is approximately 4,270 years old, dating back to around 2300 B.C.

“This discovery underscores the importance of our community’s vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration,” Richardson said. “I want to commend the landowner for their responsible action in immediately reporting the finding.”

Due to the age of the remains, the coroner’s office is working closely with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to determine the next steps for repatriation and site management. This collaboration aims to ensure that the remains are handled according to cultural and legal standards.

