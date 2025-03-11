Human remains found in Ohio woods; Police asking for public’s help in investigation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Ohio on Sunday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report from a neighbor in the 5300 block of Geiger Road in Pleasantville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, deputies found what appeared to be human remains, according to WBNS-10 TV.

Detectives and coroner’s office investigators started searching the area for evidence soon after.

WBNS-10 TV reported that the coroner’s office removed the remains for further examination and identification.

“At this time, we are working diligently to determine the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding this discovery,” Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said. “We understand that the community has concerns, and we are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation.”

The sheriff’s office is looking for people with information about the human remains. Anyone with any details should contact the sheriff’s office at (740)652-7900 or submit an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s app tip line.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group