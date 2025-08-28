Human bones found in area sewer system, coroner confirms

HAMILTON — Human remains were discovered in a sewer system in Butler County, our news partners at WCPO have confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hamilton Police Department said a third-party contractor discovered apparent human bones in the sewer near Third Street and Market Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Butler County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday that the bones were human, WCPO reported.

Additional information about the discovery has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group