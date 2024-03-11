Huber Heights Police officer receives county recognition

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights Police officer received county recognition for his work across the community.

Officer Nick Lambert was presented with the first Montgomery County Prevention Coalition Officer of the Year on Friday.

Huber Heights Police wrote on social media that he was nominated by three separate individuals for the award and was voted unanimously.

Lambert was one of the officers who assisted with the Fall DEA Take Back Day.

“He made efforts to connect with everyone who entered the Huber Heights (Old Troy Pike) store as he collected used medication, (and) spoke to children and families,” the department said.

Officer Nick Lambert receives county recognition Photo credit to Huber Heights Police Facebook Page (Huber Heights Police Facebook/Huber Heights Police Facebook)

