Huber Heights music teacher placed on leave amid investigation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools has placed a longtime music teacher on leave as the district and police investigate allegations of inappropriate interactions with a student.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, newly obtained personnel documents show that the teacher works at Weisenborn Junior High as the choir director and has been with the district for 20 years.

He has been on administrative leave since May 3.

According to the personnel file, the purpose of his leave was “to investigate possible inappropriate interactions with a student and unprofessional conduct.”

Parents in the district have told News Center 7′s John Bedell that they have concerns.

“I got a child going there next year. I want to know what’s going on,” Shonda Enright said.

“Right, and I feel if there is any truth to it, everyone in Huber (Heights) should know,” Angie Mack said.

On Friday, News Center 7 first reported that the district contacted police to help investigate.

News Center 7′s John Bedell reached out to the Huber Heights Police Department for more information.

“This investigation is in the early stages and is working to determine if any criminal conduct did occur,” a spokesperson from the department said.

The spokesperson said the department could not answer our questions about the nature of “the incident or allegation” or whether police have been made aware of any potential victims.

“This investigation is limited to an employee at one building within the school district,” the spokesperson said.

Huber Heights City Schools provided a statement to News Center 7 regarding the investigation:

“Huber Heights City Schools is currently investigating an allegation involving a Huber Heights City Schools staff member. As part of this process, we have contacted the Huber Heights Police Division.

Due to this being an active personnel investigation, we are not able to release any information regarding the situation or details surrounding the investigation at this time.”

News Center 7 is not naming the employee at this time as the investigation is still ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed.

We will continue to follow this story.

