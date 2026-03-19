Huber Heights City Schools announces significant schedule change for next school year

Huber Heights City Schools announced significant changes to its daily and school year schedules for the 2026-27 academic year. The new plan includes unique daily operating hours for every school in the district.

The first day of school for students in grades one through 12 is scheduled for Sept. 8, which is nearly three weeks later than the start of the previous year for some students. The academic year is set to conclude on May 26.

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Daily schedules will now be different for every school building within the district. District officials are encouraging families to review these specific times on the official calendar page to prepare for modifications to their daily routines.

The district advised families not to use search engines like Google to find school calendars, as those searches may lead to outdated or draft versions. The most current information is available exclusively on the Huber Heights City Schools website.

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