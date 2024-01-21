How to stay safe while using portable generators

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local fire department shared generator safety tips on their social media account.

The Beavercreek Township Fire Department shared these tips and reminders from the National Fire Protection Association.

Some people may use portable generators when there are power outages, but it’s important to remember that they emit carbon monoxide.

What to keep in mind before using a generator:

Use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even if the door is open.

Place generators in an area where the exhaust fumes are directed away from the home.

Before refueling a generator, turn it off and let it cool down.

Plug appliances directly into the generator or a heavy-duty outdoor-rated extension cord.

Other important tips to keep in mind:

Store generator fuel in a container that is labeled correctly and intended for the purpose.

Keep this container outside of living areas.

Install carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

The cord should be checked for tears, cuts, and three prongs before use.

Utilize a qualified electrician if you want to connect the generator to your house’s wiring.

