How school districts decide to cancel classes during the winter season

BEAVERCREEK — Dozens of local schools in the Miami Valley closed today due to snow, impacting students and families across the region.

Beavercreek and Springfield schools were among those that closed, citing road conditions, temperature, wind chill, and the timing of snowfall as key factors in their decision-making process.

“Our school district had a snow day, but we homeschool so we’ll still do school later today,” said Susan Sharp from Springfield.

Tucker Goldshot Jones, a sophomore at Beavercreek High School, spent his snow day helping neighbors by shoveling snow. “Just shoveling snow from my neighbor. I mean just helping out around the neighborhood, being nice, spreading some kindness,” he said.

Schools in the area consult with local officials and nearby districts when deciding whether to delay or cancel classes due to weather conditions.

Students in Beavercreek received notifications about the snow day through the school’s website or from their parents, according to Goldshot Jones.

As winter weather continues to affect the region, schools will keep monitoring conditions to ensure the safety of students and staff.

