How to protect your pets from extreme cold

WASHINGTON TWP. — As temperatures drop in the Miami Valley, pet owners are urged to keep their furry friends warm by limiting outdoor time and providing jackets for them.

SICSA, a local animal welfare organization, advises pet owners to be mindful of extreme cold weather conditions, emphasizing the importance of keeping pets warm during winter.

“We’re always taking in blankets and towels,” said Mary Wrenn, Director of Communications at SICSA. “And if you can’t, you know, if you don’t have those donations to bring in as well, we’ll always take monetary donations.”

Jacklyne Woods, a resident of Washington Township, ensures her 9-year-old beagle, Mia, stays warm by putting a coat on her during extended outdoor playtime. “So if I take her outside for a long period of time, she actually has a coat that I put on her,” Woods explained.

Despite Mia’s love for the snow, Woods remains cautious about how long she lets her play outside. “She likes to run around, especially when it’s like fresh snow, nice and fluffy. It’ll get on her ears and her face,” Woods said.

Wrenn from SICSA noted that while some pets may resist coming inside, it is crucial to limit their time outdoors to prevent them from getting too cold. “Sometimes it’s hard to make them come in, but it is best,” she said.

As winter continues, SICSA encourages donations to help keep pets warm, highlighting the community’s role in ensuring the safety of animals during harsh weather conditions.

