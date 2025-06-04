How many subscriptions are you paying for? Here’s how to bust unwanted expenses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — More than 85% of people have at least one paid subscription they aren’t using each month, according to a new study.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz looked into how to make sure you don’t accidentally waste your money on unwanted subscriptions. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Financial Tech Company “Self” found that on average, people spend almost $33 a month on unused subscriptions.

Kaimeco Fairfax is trying to buy a house, and she decided to take a close look at her spending when she got an eye-opener.

“Every single day something was happening and I did not know,” Fairfax said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group