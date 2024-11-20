Temperature drops can deflate your tires. Here’s why.

Did you know for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit the temperature drops you lose about one pound of air pressure (PSI) within your tire?

The air itself isn’t leaking out or escaping the tire, but condensing and taking up less space. When this occurs you’ll find yourself with a somewhat deflated tire on cold mornings.

There’s a big safety risk to not having the proper air pressure in your tire. Driving on a tire lower than the manufactured suggested amount can limit your steering and handling abilities. It’s also possible the tire could become compromised and possibly fail.

Some newer cars have a light indicator on the dashboard that will illuminate when the tire is below the safety threshold. If you drive an older car, you can test the tire by using an air pressure gauge easily found at most local hardware stores.

The correct PSI or tire pressure for your vehicle can be founds within the car manual or sometimes located on the driver’s side door jamb. If you have any questions or are confused, you can always check with your local mechanic.