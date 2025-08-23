Hot air balloon crashes into powerlines while landing in Ohio

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A hot air balloon crashed into power lines while landing in Ohio on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The crash happened when the hot air balloon tried to land in a field south of Lake High School, in Wood County, at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The recreational hot air balloon hit and snapped power lines while landing, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WTOL-11.

A cable on the balloon also snapped during the collision.

The pilot was able to safely land the hot air balloon, WTOL-11 reported.

Four people were in the hot air balloon at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

At least one building in the area lost power as a result of the crash, according to WTOL-11.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

