Horse rescued from ditch near Ohio trail

MEDINA COUNTY — An Ohio technical rescue team had to help rescue a horse near a park trail this week.

Firefighters from the Hinckley Ohio Firefighters Association, which is in Medina County, were called to help with a horse that was stuck in a ditch near a park trail.

“When our duty crew arrived on scene they realized the need for additional resources as the horse was in quite a predicament,” firefighters shared on social media.

They called in the Medina County All Hazards Team, which specializes in technical rescue.

The team, firefighters, a veterinarian team, and the horse’s handlers then all worked together to get the horse out. They were successful after a “lengthy process” and the horse got out with minimal injury.

