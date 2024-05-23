Home considered total loss after large Dayton house fire

DAYTON — A home is considered a total loss after a large Dayton house fire late Tuesday night.

Dayton firefighters were initially dispatched to the area of N. Broadway Street and Negley Place at 11:21 p.m. on initial reports of a house. They found a two-story house full of flames at the 600 block of Ferguson Avenue, according to a Dayton Fire spokesperson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an iWitness 7 viewer reported that they could see large flames.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she saw something on fire across the river.

“I don’t know if it’s a house, but it’s on fire,” she said. “Flames, it’s burning.”

When firefighters arrived, the house was full of flames and they began a defensive operation, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

The home is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Dayton Fire Investigations Unit at 937-333-TIPS.

