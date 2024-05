DAYTON — A fire was reported in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the intersection of Broadway Street and Negley Place for a fire.

Initial reports indicate that crews arrived to find the home engulfed.

An iWitness7 viewer reported they could see large flames in the area.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.





