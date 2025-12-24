Holiday stress contributes to rise in domestic violence calls, advocates say

CINCINNATI — Calls for help to domestic violence hotlines typically surge during the holiday season, prompting advocates to prepare for an influx of individuals seeking assistance.

Women Helping Women, which operates a crisis hotline available 24/7, told our news partners at WCPO that they expect a significant rise in calls as holiday stressors escalate.

Amber Mallot, the vice president of programming at Women Helping Women, reported that last year, the hotline served just under 20,000 individuals.

As of the third quarter of this year, approximately 16,000 people have reached out for help and Mallot expects that number to climb to around 21,000 by the end of the year.

These figures underscore the urgent need for support during this challenging time.

Isolation is a major concern for survivors of domestic violence during the holidays.

Mallot emphasized that abusers often attempt to isolate their victims from support networks, making it harder for them to seek help.

“Isolation is a huge issue because their abuser may try to keep them isolated from the support systems that they have so that no one is aware of what’s going on with them or no one is able to see if you have a bruise or recognize that any type of violence may be occurring,” she said.

The holiday season can exacerbate existing tensions, leading to increased violence, particularly with the added pressures of alcohol use, substance abuse and financial challenges.

Survivors are encouraged to reach out for assistance when they feel safe to do so.

“We believe that survivors need to independently be empowered to reach out for support when they are ready and able, because they are the experts in their own lives and they know when it is safe for them to make a phone call to reach out for support,” Mallot said.

A poignant reminder of the reality faced by survivors comes from one individual who asked to remain anonymous: “Don’t stay because if you stay, you’re going to end up dead.”

