Holiday foods pets can and can’t eat

MONTGOMERY COUNTYK — Some holiday food can be dangerous for pets, posing several risks during festive gatherings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) wrote in a social media post that it is crucial for pet owners to be aware of harmful foods and to make safe choices for their animals.

TRENDING STORIES:

Certain foods commonly found in holiday meals can pose serious threats to pets.

Some human foods can lead to digestive issues or severe health risks for pets, according to Montgomery ARC.

ARC has these tips to ensure a pet-safe celebration:

No cooked bones, gravy, or buttery sides

No onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, or chocolate

Avoid anything containing xylitol

Plain turkey, sweet potato, or steamed veggies are safer options

Keeping these safe options in mind can help ensure that pets enjoy the season safely alongside their families.

The emphasis this holiday season is to keep celebrations joyful and safe for all family members, including pets.

Pet owners are encouraged to be mindful of what they feed their pets to avoid dangers associated with holiday foods.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group