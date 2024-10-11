Ohio home dubbed one of the scariest houses in America

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A historic Harrison Township church will be featured on HGTV’s newest series ‘Scariest House in America’.

The church-turned-private residence the owner calls “Castle Morningstar” is located next to Willow View Cemetery on Wagner Ford Road in Harrison Township.

It was built in 1885 and was bought in 2018 by local artist Jess Hess, who has spent six years restoring it and turning it into a photography studio and home.

‘Scariest House in America’ a spin-off of HGTV’s Ugliest House in America, features nine “eerie and terrifying” houses throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and South, according to a press release from HGTV.

The scariest house, determined by HGTV, will be awarded a $150,000 renovation.

This comes months after the chapel was damaged inside and out during an hours-long rampage, News Center 7 previously reported.

The church will be featured in the ‘Mysterious Midwest’ episode airing tonight at 9 p.m. EST.

