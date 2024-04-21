High school students connect with Montgomery County leaders to plan futures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — High school students in the Miami Valley are working to brighten their futures.

On Saturday, the second annual Our Black Boys Matter event took place in Montgomery County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, more than 250 soon-to-be high school graduates left the event with positive outlooks.

Students spoke with local leaders and made professional connections in fields they were interested in pursuing.

“There’s not a lot of Black people that have the opportunities that I have to be able to explore the world, or have exposure like I do,” one student said.

Dayton Public Schools officials focused on showing students that there are multiple avenues to success and how to manage day-to-day struggles that may come once securing a job.

“Making sure our children not only get their academics, but they know how to operate in the real world,” DPS Associate Superintendent Lisa Minor said.

While in small groups, students expressed their appreciation for people like Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims and others for showing them that the path to success is not a straight line.

“I hope that our students know that there are adults that hear them, they see them, and they value them,” Director for Cultural Engagement and Inclusion Stacy Worley said.

This event is part of the district’s plan for each student to have a job with a livable wage or be accepted into college by the end of the school year.

“Don’t let your friend put you on a bad path, if you don’t feel comfortable where you are at, you have to learn to walk away,” a student said.

