High School JV pitcher throws no-hitter for Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A high school junior varsity (JV) pitcher threw a no-hitter.

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Centerville High School Athletics said in a social media post that sophomore Ben Steinke threw a no-hitter against Northmont High School on Tuesday night in a 10-0 victory.

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He pitched with a swollen hand early in the game and did not have his curveball, according to the social media post.

Steinke got some defensive help. Centerfielder Carson Knopp made a diving catch that Steinke later called the play of the game.

“He is literally the reason why we got there,” Steinke said. “I hugged him afterwards.”

As the game went along, his teammates weren’t supposed to say anything in the dugout, but they weren’t hiding it either, according to Centerville High School’s website.

“We’re a bunch of high school kids,” said Steinke.

He said the finger-wagging gave it away.

What did Steinke do after the game?

He went to Fricker’s for chicken wings, got in another meal, and was in bed by 10:30 p.m.

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