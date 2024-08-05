High school gymnasium named, dedicated in honor of longtime coach

RIVERSIDE — A local High School gymnasium was renamed and dedicated in honor of its longtime basketball coach.

The Stebbins High School Gymnasium was renamed the Ron Coleman Gymnasium and dedicated in honor of Ronald Coleman, who worked at the Mad River School District for 21 years.

“This heartfelt tribute recognizes Coach Coleman’s remarkable contributions to our community and his profound impact on the lives of countless students, athletes, fellow coaches, and staff members,” the district said in a statement.

Coleman passed away on Sept. 1, 2023. He was 72.

The Mad River Board of Education passed a resolution in February to honor Coleman’s legacy.

Coleman was seen as “a beacon of leadership, mentorship, and inspiration.”

The dedication ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Stebbins High School.

“His unwavering dedication, passion, and countless contributions to our school and community have left an indelible mark. This is a fitting tribute to a remarkable individual who inspired so many on and off the court,” the district said in a post on Facebook.





